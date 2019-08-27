Former Bucks Fizz singer Jay Aston Colquhounis to stand for Brexit Party

Jay Aston Colquhounis will run to be an MP in the London seat of Kensington. Credit: Ian West/PA

A former singer with Eurovision winners Bucks Fizz has been selected as a candidate for the Brexit Party. Jay Aston Colquhounis will run to be an MP in the London seat of Kensington, currently held by Labour. Bucks Fizz won the Eurovision Song Contest 1981 with their song Making Your Mind Up, and Ms Aston Colquhounis was in the band from 1981 to 1985.

Bucks Fizz won the Eurovision Song Contest 1981 with their song Making Your Mind Up. Credit: PA

She said: “I used to live in Kensington and it still feels like home. “I want to stand for the Brexit Party and fight to uphold democracy for the sake of the people. “As an MP, I will work to rebuild trust and help the Brexit Party make the necessary reforms to unite the country after we break free of the European Union.” The party held a rally in Westminster on Tuesday to announce its next wave of candidates for a potential general election.

