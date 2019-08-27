- ITV Report
'He knows what he's done': Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre calls out Prince Andrew
One of Jeffrey Epstein's victims has said Prince Andrew "knows what he has done".
Virginia Giuffre, speaking outside a Manhattan hearing on Tuesday where other accusers also had their say, said Prince Andrew "knows exactly what he's done".
Prince Andrew has always strenuously denied claims he was involved in sexual abuse or any wrongdoing alongside Epstein.
Ms Giuffre, a victim of Epstein, said outside court: "I want to start by saying it's not how Jeffrey died but it's how he lived and we need to get to the bottom of everyone who was involved with that, starting with Ghislaine Maxwell and going along the lines there.
"I was recruited at a very young age form Mar-a-Lago and entrapped in a world that I didn't understand and I have been fighting that very world to this day and I wont stop fighting, I will never be silenced until these people are brought to justice".
Asked what she thinks of Prince Andrew's denials, she added: "He knows exactly what he's done and I hope he comes clean about it."
Another of Epstein’s accusers says the late US financier was a “coward”, and she feels “very angry and sad” that he killed himself before going to trial.
Courtney Wild spoke at the Manhattan hearing on Tuesday, where more of Epstein’s accusers also spoke.
Ms Wild has claimed she was sexually abused by Epstein when she was 14 in Palm Beach, Florida.
US District Judge Richard Berman said earlier in the hearing that Epstein’s August 10 death, ruled a suicide, was a “stunning turn of events”.
The judge said accusers have been included in the hearing “because of their relevant experiences”.
Ms Wild has come forward publicly and has agreed to be identified while some other accusers testified anonymously at the hearing.
Epstein had pleaded not guilty to charges he sex trafficked women in the early 2000s.