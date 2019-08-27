'He knows what he's done': Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre calls out Prince Andrew

One of Jeffrey Epstein's victims has said Prince Andrew "knows what he has done". Virginia Giuffre, speaking outside a Manhattan hearing on Tuesday where other accusers also had their say, said Prince Andrew "knows exactly what he's done". Prince Andrew has always strenuously denied claims he was involved in sexual abuse or any wrongdoing alongside Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre said Prince Andrew 'knows what he has done'. Credit: AP/PA

Ms Giuffre, a victim of Epstein, said outside court: "I want to start by saying it's not how Jeffrey died but it's how he lived and we need to get to the bottom of everyone who was involved with that, starting with Ghislaine Maxwell and going along the lines there. "I was recruited at a very young age form Mar-a-Lago and entrapped in a world that I didn't understand and I have been fighting that very world to this day and I wont stop fighting, I will never be silenced until these people are brought to justice". Asked what she thinks of Prince Andrew's denials, she added: "He knows exactly what he's done and I hope he comes clean about it."

has been labelled a coward by one of his accusers. Credit: AP