- ITV Report
Hong Kong leader rejects talk of quitting as she holds talks with protesters
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she has no intention of standing down as violent protests continue to hit the city.
Ms Lam, who on Monday met a group of young people behind closed doors about ongoing pro-democracy protests, showed no sign of budging on any of the protesters’ demands.
The chief executive, under increasing pressure from Beijing to get a grip on the situation, rejected when quizzed by ITV News speculation that she had offered to quit.
She said: "I think a responsible chief executive at this point in time should continue to hold the fort.
"And do her utmost to restore law and order in Hong Kong. And I wouldn't say that my government has lost control."
Ms Lam said she explained the government’s position on the five demands of the protest movement at the Monday meeting.
She disputed criticism that her government is ignoring the protesters, whose demands include democratic elections, the dropping of charges against arrested protesters and an independent inquiry into what they believe is excessive use of force by police to quell the demonstrations.
She said that the authorities would adopt "one yardstick in dealing with all forms of violence".
She added: "So even if it concerns a police officer, that same yardstick applies.
"Starting a dialogue doesn't mean that we will condone violence.
"If violence continues the only thing that we should do is to stamp out that violence through law enforcement actions."
“It is not a question of not responding,” she said.
“It is a question of not accepting those demands.”
Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory, has seen more than two months of youth-led protests that have often ended in clashes with police.
More than 80 people were arrested this past weekend after protesters occupied city streets.
They built barriers across the roads and threw bricks and petrol bombs to try to block the police advance.
Ms Lam announced last week that she is creating a platform for dialogue and said on Tuesday that it would include protesters.
Opposition politicians have questioned the sincerity of her initiative, calling it a delay tactic.
The education and home affairs ministers also took part in Monday’s meeting.
The South China Morning Post newspaper, citing an unnamed source, said about 20 people took part and that they were mostly in their 20s and 30s.