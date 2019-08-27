Hong Kong leader rejects talk of quitting as she holds talks with protesters

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she has no intention of standing down as violent protests continue to hit the city.

Ms Lam, who on Monday met a group of young people behind closed doors about ongoing pro-democracy protests, showed no sign of budging on any of the protesters’ demands.

The chief executive, under increasing pressure from Beijing to get a grip on the situation, rejected when quizzed by ITV News speculation that she had offered to quit.

She said: "I think a responsible chief executive at this point in time should continue to hold the fort.

"And do her utmost to restore law and order in Hong Kong. And I wouldn't say that my government has lost control."