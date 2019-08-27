Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay £469 million in landmark opioid case

The judge said the opioid crisis ‘must be abated immediately’. Credit: AP

A judge in Oklahoma has found Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries helped fuel the state’s opioid crisis and ordered the consumer products giant to pay £469 million ($572 million). Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman’s ruling followed the first state opioid case to make it to trial and could help shape negotiations over roughly 1,500 similar lawsuits filed by state, local and tribal governments consolidated before a federal judge in Ohio. “The opioid crisis has ravaged the state of Oklahoma,” Mr Balkman said before announcing the verdict. “It must be abated immediately.”

4,653 The number of people said to have been killed by opioid overdoses in Oklahoma between 2007 and 2017

47,600 The number of people killed by opioid overdoes in the US in 2017, according to the US Government.

As soon as the decision was announced at the Oklahoma Supreme Court, Johnson & Johnson said it would appeal against the ruling. Before Oklahoma’s trial began on May 28, Oklahoma reached settlements with two other defendant groups — a £221 million ($270 million) deal with OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma and an £69 million ($85 million) settlement with Israeli-owned Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Oklahoma argued the companies and their subsidiaries created a public nuisance by launching an aggressive and misleading marketing campaign that overstated how effective the drugs were for treating chronic pain and understated the risk of addiction. Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says opioid overdoses killed 4,653 people in the state from 2007 to 2017. Mr Hunter has called Johnson & Johnson a “kingpin” company that was motivated by greed.

Judge Thad Balkman said the 'opioid crisis' had 'ravaged' the state of Oklahoma. Credit: AP