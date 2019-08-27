Mountbatten and Narrow Water soldiers’ deaths remembered

The IRA’s killing of Lord Louis Mountbatten of Burma and 18 soldiers during one of the bloodiest days of the Troubles will be remembered in separate 40-year anniversaries later.

Provisionals blew up a fishing boat off the coast of Mullaghmore in Co Sligo in north west Ireland in 1979.

The decorated British Second World War commander was on board.

He was a second cousin to the Queen and served in two world wars, rising to Supreme Allied Commander of South East Asia.

He was also involved in the partition of India and the Suez crisis but retreated from high diplomacy and international relations to the relative isolation of his grand holiday home overlooking Ireland’s Atlantic coast.