NatWest online banking hit by major outage, locking out scores of customers

Customers and businesses of banking giant NatWest have been hit with problems using its online services.

Scores of people have reported issues logging on to the website - although the bank says its mobile app appears unaffected.

The issue was first reported at about 9am on DownDetector, a site that monitors website failures, and tweet from NatWest an hour later acknowledged the situation, saying: "Our website is currently unavailable.

"We're working hard getting it back up and running for you."

The tweet urged those with urgent problems to contact the bank.