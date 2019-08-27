- ITV Report
NatWest online banking hit by major outage, locking out scores of customers
Customers and businesses of banking giant NatWest have been hit with problems using its online services.
Scores of people have reported issues logging on to the website - although the bank says its mobile app appears unaffected.
The issue was first reported at about 9am on DownDetector, a site that monitors website failures, and tweet from NatWest an hour later acknowledged the situation, saying: "Our website is currently unavailable.
"We're working hard getting it back up and running for you."
The tweet urged those with urgent problems to contact the bank.
Some customers were caught out trying to pay wages online.
One wrote on Twitter: "We are currently looking to pay our wages via Bank line, are we able to do this through attached link? Also we are a business customer can this be done?"
They were advised to contact the business team direct.
Another said the issue also appeared to be affecting standing orders not showing as being sent or received.
NatWest was directing business customers to its nwolb.com address but when ITV News checked that address, it also appeared down.
One Twitter user wrote: "Can’t pay staff wages via nwolb as we need the bulk list on Bankline which is currently unavailable. Will the service be resumed today?"