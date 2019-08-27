NHS increases spend on private ambulances and taxis to more than £92m

Major ambulance trusts are increasingly relying on private ambulances to attend 999 calls, an investigation has found. Research by PA news agency shows England’s ambulance trusts spent more than £92 million in the last year on private ambulances and taxis to transport patients. Some trusts told PA they rely on private ambulances due to a chronic shortage of NHS staff and ongoing problems with recruitment. In some parts of the South, almost one in five emergency calls result in a private ambulance being sent to the scene. Earlier this year, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) published a damning report warning that patients were being put at risk by private ambulances.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It found that some firms were failing to obtain references or carry out criminal records checks while a lack of staff training was leading to serious patient harm. For the latest study, PA obtained data from the 10 ambulance trusts in England via the Freedom of Information Act. It detailed how much they spent on private ambulances and taxis, and whether these were used for 999 calls or non-emergency patient transfers. The data showed the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust spent £9,535,027 on private ambulances for 999 and non-urgent work in 2018/19, double the £4,791,155 the year before. Its reliance on private ambulances to attend 999 calls rose, with more than double the number of 999 incidents resulting in a private ambulance being sent to the scene. Some 26,428 incidents in 2018/19 involved a private ambulance being required, up from 12,947 the year before. Private ambulances were sent to 5.21% of all 999 incidents in 2018/19, up from 2.59% the year before. The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said it had hired hundreds of new staff but used private ambulances for overtime and spikes in demand, such as in winter. It added: “It takes three years to qualify as a paramedic and we use private services to fill gaps in budgeted capacity whilst student paramedics complete their university studies and whilst we fill vacancies. “Recruiting trained staff, particularly registered paramedics, is extremely challenging and whilst we continue to recruit and train a significant number of patient-facing staff, we continue to use private ambulance services so that we can respond to patients as quickly as possible and give them the best possible service.” The data also showed that South Central Ambulance Service increased its spend on private ambulances for 999 calls. In 2018/19, it spent £15,382,218, up from £12,994,544 the year before. The number of 999 incidents attended to by private ambulances also rose, to 989,811 in 2018/19 from 917,521 the year before. Private ambulances attended 17.69% of incidents following a 999 call in 2018/19, up from 16.19% the year before. South Central said: “Private providers ensure that despite vacancies in our frontline workforce (due to national shortage of paramedics and exacerbated in our region by operating in a high-cost living area and the need to maintain salary levels that are agreed at a national level) we can ensure that the expected level of demand for our 999 service can be met.” The FoI data also showed East Midlands Ambulance Service increased its spend on private ambulances for 999 and non-urgent patient work. In 2018/19, it spent £6,969,000, up on the £3,974,000 in 2017/18. In 2017/18, 4.6% of all its 999 work was carried out by private ambulances (29,681 incidents). But this rose in 2018/19 to 7.2% (48,686 incidents).

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.