Royal staff in line for possible four per cent pay rise

Royal staff who earn under £56,000 will be given an above-inflation pay increase of four per cent - if they are given a positive performance review. Credit: PA

Royal staff who earn under £56,000 will be given an above-inflation pay increase of four per cent - if they are given a positive performance review. Those working for the monarchy, including footmen, cooks, secretaries and housemaids, will be awarded the pay-rise backdated to April, sources have confirmed.

Royal household workers will be given a basic 1.5 per cent rise - covering the cost of increased living - while those earning under the £56,375 threshold will be entitled to a performance dependent 2.5 per cent. The total pay rise of four per cent is similar to salary increases announced in previous years. Staff will also be given an extra day of holiday, which has been awarded in previous years on an impromptu basis. Royal staff have seen a busy 12 months, ranging from everything to the Queen welcoming Donald Trump, while they have also worked to ensure Princess Eugenie's wedding went as planned.

The Queen hosted Donald Trump in June. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA