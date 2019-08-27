- ITV Report
-
Royal staff in line for possible four per cent pay rise
Royal staff who earn under £56,000 will be given an above-inflation pay increase of four per cent - if they are given a positive performance review.
Those working for the monarchy, including footmen, cooks, secretaries and housemaids, will be awarded the pay-rise backdated to April, sources have confirmed.
Royal household workers will be given a basic 1.5 per cent rise - covering the cost of increased living - while those earning under the £56,375 threshold will be entitled to a performance dependent 2.5 per cent.
The total pay rise of four per cent is similar to salary increases announced in previous years.
Staff will also be given an extra day of holiday, which has been awarded in previous years on an impromptu basis.
Royal staff have seen a busy 12 months, ranging from everything to the Queen welcoming Donald Trump, while they have also worked to ensure Princess Eugenie's wedding went as planned.
In June, it was announced that more than one million NHS workers were to receive a pay rise worth more than 6.5 per cent over the next three years.
Members of 13 unions representing hospital cleaners, nurses, security guards, physiotherapists, emergency call handlers, paramedics, midwives, radiographers and other NHS staff across England voted to accept the deal.