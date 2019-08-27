Sun shines on revellers in ‘hottest ever’ Notting Hill Carnival

Revellers are heading home after basking in the sunshine of Notting Hill Carnival’s hottest summer Bank Holiday ever. Music filled the streets in west London for a second day, as people piled out to mark the long-standing celebration of Caribbean heritage in the capital. Police have said they arrested 353 people across both days of the annual celebration, with almost half the arrests drug-related

Drummers paraded their way through the hottest August Bank Holiday Monday since records began, as temperatures climbed to 30C in London. Some performers were armed with spray bottles filled with water, and stewards accompanying the bands handed out bottles of water to dancers decked out in colourful feathers. Despite the heat, paraders continued to enjoy the weekend. Jordan Leigh, 29, led drummers from the London School of Samba in the role of Rainha de Bateria, or Queen of the Drums. A Brazilian dancing tradition, Ms Leigh called it an “honour” and “a dream come true” to be leading the band at her fifth Notting Hill Carnival.

Dancers perform Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Ro, in her 30s, danced with troupe Paraiso on Monday. She called carnival “amazing” and told PA: “It’s so liberating for women, and for men. “To have that freedom to celebrate your bodies.” Onlookers lined the streets as the floats passed through, and although some homes and businesses were boarded up, many had set-up stalls selling food and water on front steps.

Dancers take a selfie Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Around one million people were expected in west London across days of the carnival, which has been running for more than 50 years. Celebrations were continuing after the parade’s finish, as after-parties filled the roads around Notting Hill and Ladbroke Grove. Police were granted extra powers to stop and search people attending the street party. A Section 60 order was put in place for the area of the carnival, the Metropolitan Police said.

