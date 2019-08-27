- ITV Report
-
Thai palace releases photos of king and newly-anointed royal consort
Thailand's royal palace has released photographs of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his recently anointed consort.
Images show the 67-year-old monarch with Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi, in both formal and casual attire.
The anointment came just three months after the King married his fourth wife and current Queen Consort, Suthida Tidjai, on May 1. She was his former bodyguard and the King married her just days before his coronation.
The King's new royal anointment was named Chao Khun Phra Sineenatra Bilasakalayani last month, becoming the first to receive the consort’s title since 1921, during an era of absolute monarchy.
In the newly released photographs of Ms Sineenatra, the 34-year-old can be seen holding hands with the king in army uniform, as well as posing inside a military aircraft.
The Thai royal palace released the photographs as “the king ordered the creation of a royal biography for Chao Khun Phra Sineenat Bilaskalayani.”
Shortly after the photographs were posted online, the website crashed due to high volumes on traffic.
Sineenatra Bilaskalayani, otherwise known as Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, was anointed the title of royal noble consort.
Vajiralongkorn has been married and divorced three times previously and has seven children.