Tuesday's weather: Remaining hot, hot, hot in the east with rain showers elsewhere
Outbreaks of rain will affect Northern Ireland and parts of western Scotland on Tuesday.
Meanwhile isolated thundery showers over Wales and the southwest of England will slowly fade, but scattered thunderstorms will develop over parts of northern, eastern and central England for this afternoon, with the thunderstorms spreading into southeastern and eastern Scotland later.
The southeast of England should remain dry, sunny and hot.
Maximum temperatures around 33 Celsius (91F).