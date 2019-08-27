Two young sisters use lilo to rescue man and child from sea

Isla and Eilidh with the lilo they used to save the man and child. Credit: RNLI Fraserburgh Lifeboat

Two young sisters who used a lilo to rescue a man and a child in danger of drowning in deep waters off the north-east of Scotland have been praised for their quick thinking. Isla, 15, and Eilidh, 14, Noble pulled the pair out of the water with the help of the inflatable and a passer-by at the beach in Philorth near Fraserburgh on Bank Holiday Monday. The girls used the airbed to carry the man and child back to safety where they performed CPR on the unconscious man. The RNLI Fraserburgh Lifeboat said the rescuers all "deserve medals" for their actions.

Rescuers Eilidh and Isla Noble and Keith Gray. Keith swam out and helped the girls rescue the man and child. Credit: RNLI Fraserburgh Lifeboat

The quick-thinking teens had been making the most of the sunny weather at the beach when they heard shouting coming from further out at sea. At first they thought the man and child - who was on his shoulders - were playing, but the girls soon realised they were shouting for help. They then swam out with a lilo to the man and child and managed to drag them back to the shore, with Isla supporting the child with one hand and pushing the lilo with the other. Eilidh helped keep the man on the airbed and pushed from the other side.

The man was airlifted to hospital. Credit: RNLI Fraserburgh Lifeboat

They were helped by passer-by Keith Gray had been enjoying a picnic in the local beauty spot with his family when he saw what was happening. He ran into the water to help the girls push the lilo back to safety. A nurse who had been walking on the beach when she heard cries for help also came to their assistance. Sophie Ross told the Coastguard: “The young lass had pulled the fellow out of the water and he was on the lilo. We put him in the recovery position and got him to cough up some sea water, checked his pulse and breathing and kept the coastguard up to date with his condition until they arrived.”

Some of the rescue teams and emergency services who responded so quickly. Credit: RNLI Fraserburgh Lifeboat