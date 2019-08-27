William and Kate officially remove Harry and Meghan from charity’s title

Harry, Meghan, William and Kate during the first and only Royal Foundation Forum Credit: Chris Jackson/PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s charity has been officially renamed, removing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the title. Documents published by Companies House on Tuesday show William and Kate’s foundation is now “The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge”. It marks the final step in Harry and Meghan’s split from the former joint charity, after they broke away to set up their own Sussex Royal foundation.

The Cambridges have removed the Sussexes from their foundation’s name. Credit: Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA

The move followed reports of a rift, first between Kate and Meghan, then between future king William and his younger brother Harry. Sources at the time denied there was a feud, saying it was “largely about preparing both couples for their future roles, which are obviously on divergent tracks”. A fee of £10 was paid to Companies House by William and Kate’s charity to file the “Notice of change of name by resolution”, just 14 months after they amended the name to include Meghan when she married into the royal family.

One of the documents published by Companies House confirming the name change. Credit: PA