Beano celebrates 4,000th issue

The Beano is celebrating its 4,000th issue with a time travel story where Dennis the Menace has to save Beanotown from grown-ups.

Readers of the popular comic are introduced to a ‘future’ Dennis who travels back to the present day to warn the Beano gang that things are bleak in the year 4000.

Emperor Brown and his Robot Army have taken over the town, and Dennis urges his friends to travel in a time machine and help save their future today.