Bolton Wanderers rescued as takeover is complete

Struggling Bolton Wanderers has been sold to Football Ventures (Whites) Limited, the club's administrators have announced.

It appears the club, which looked to be following Bury FC out of the Football League, may now be able to compete for the rest of the season after being rescued.

Bolton were on the verge of liquidation after the English Football League gave administrator Paul Appleton 14 days to either sell the Sky Bet League One club or prove they can be funded for the rest of the season.

In a statement, Appleton said: "This has been one of the most complicated administrations I've been involved with, but I'm delighted to say we have finally reached a satisfactory conclusion with the sale to Football Ventures."

A deal to sell the 145-year-old club collapsed on Saturday morning - despite being virtually agreed hours earlier - and Appleton had warned on Monday that he would start closing the club down on Wednesday.