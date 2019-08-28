Boris Johnson allows MPs just days to block no-deal Brexit, Robert Peston writes

The parliamentary battle of our age, and of many ages - over how and whether the UK Brexits - begins, with the signal from Downing Street that the Commons will rise some time between September 10 and 13 and will return for a Queen's Speech on 14 October.

This will leave MPs with just a few days in early September and in late October to block the no-deal Brexit many of them fear.

One source close to Boris Johnson said the decision to suspend parliament for a month was "not [about] Brexit, you cynics".

Which shows a certain sense of humour.

But another No10 source added: "The new Queen’s Speech will be about an agenda for improving the NHS, helping police fight violent crime, stopping violent criminals getting out early, investing in science and infrastructure, and attacking the cost of living with aggressive tax cuts and other measures".

Which is doubtless true, and allows Johnson to claim this would be a suspension of Parliament for a legitimate purpose, namely to pave the way for his government's new programme of legislation.