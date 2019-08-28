Climate activist Greta Thunberg sails into New York harbour after 15-day Atlantic crossing

Climate activist Greta Thunberg on her last night on the zero-emissions Malizia II. Credit: Twitter/GretaThunberg

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has sailed into New York City harbour after a two week voyage across the Atlantic on a carbon-neutral yacht. The 16-year-old left Plymouth on the zero-emissions Malizia II on August 14 to attend the UN climate summits in New York and Chile.

The Malizia II anchored off Coney Island on Wednesday. Credit: Twitter/GretaThunberg

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Greta said the boat was anchored off Coney Island waiting to clear US customs and immigration. She said they would come ashore at North Cove Marina around 3pm local time (approximately 7pm BST) "tide allowing". As they neared American shores before dawn 14 days after setting sail, Greta tweeted: “Land!! The lights of Long Island and New York City ahead.”

The Swedish teenager decided not to travel to the conferences by plane to reduce her carbon footprint and impact on the environment. Before she left Plymouth, Greta admitted the journey would be "challenging" for all onboard. The high-tech racing yacht was built for speed and efficiency, not comfort, and the vessel itself has no refrigerator, kitchen or toilet. Greta and the crew also faced some bumpy conditions en route to New York.

