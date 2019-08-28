Campaigner Greta completes ocean crossing to take climate message to US

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has arrived in New York City to chants and cheers after a trans-Atlantic trip on a yacht to attend a global warming conference. Greta, 16, and her crew were escorted into a lower Manhattan marina at about 4pm, concluding a two-week crossing from Plymouth. Hundreds of activists gathered on a Hudson River promenade to cheer her arrival. Greta waved, was lifted onto a dock, then took her first wobbly steps on dry land.

“All of this is very overwhelming,” she said of the reception, looking slightly embarrassed. The teenager refused to fly because of the carbon cost of plane travel. A 2018 study said that because of cloud and ozone formation, air travel may trap two to four times more heat than that caused by just emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. Speaking to reporters after she landed, Greta said the trip was not as uncomfortable as she expected. She did not get seasick once, she said. But she stressed that “this is not something I want everyone to do.” “It is insane that a 16-year-old would have to cross the Atlantic Ocean to make a stand,” she said. “The climate and ecological crisis is a global crisis, the biggest crisis that humanity has ever faced, and if we don’t manage to work together and to cooperate and to work together despite our differences, then we will fail.”

Supporters of Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg await her arrival at a marina in New York Credit: Mark Lennihan/AP

Greta has become a symbol of a growing movement of young climate activists, leading weekly protests in Sweden that inspired similar strikes in about 100 cities worldwide. She is in New York to speak at the United Nations Climate Action Summit next month. There, she will join world leaders who will present plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The boat carrying Greta, the Malizia II, encountered rough seas that slowed it down for a day. Taking turns steering the 60-foot racing yacht were yachtsman Boris Herrmann and Pierre Casiraghi, the grandson of Monaco’s late Prince Rainier III and American actress Grace Kelly.

The sailing yatch Malizia II, centre, with 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg aboard, arrives in Hudson Harbour Credit: Bebeto Matthews/AP

This was no pleasure cruise. The Malizia is built for high-speed, offshore racing, and weight is kept to a minimum. There is no toilet, just a bucket, or fixed shower aboard, no windows below deck and only a small gas cooker to heat up freeze-dried food. The yacht’s onboard electronics are powered by solar panels and underwater turbines. Greta, the daughter of an actor and an opera singer, became a European celebrity last year when she refused to go to school in the weeks before Sweden’s general election to highlight the impact of climate change.

Greta speaks after disembarking Credit: Mary Altaffer/AP

She continued her school strike on Fridays after the election, spurring thousands of young people to follow suit. Since then, she has met the pope, spoken at Davos and attended anti-coal protests in Germany. She is now taking a year off school to pursue her activism. Her father, Svante Thunberg, crossed the ocean with her. “He had to, because I had made up my mind I was going to go and he has to take care of me,” she said, standing on a swaying dock by the yacht. “He didn’t want to, but I sort of forced him to do it and I think he’s happy he did it.”

