Cross-party group of MPs and peers file court motion to stop Boris Johnson suspending parliament

Campaigners said the prime minister's move was an "assault on democracy". Credit: PA

A cross-party group of more than 70 MPs, peers and other notable signatories have filed a legal challenge to stop Boris Johnson from suspending parliament. Anti-Brexit campaigners have put forward a motion to the Court of Session in Edinburgh - the highest civil court in Scotland - asking for the move to be suspended. Campaigners said the prime minister's move was an "assault on democracy" and the move has been backed by a cross-party group of more than 70 MPs and peers.

Among the MPs who have backed the motion include Labour's Edinburgh South MP Ian Murray. He said: "Boris Johnson’s plan to suspend Parliament is an assault on our democracy. “This is the people’s Parliament and the people deserve to have their representatives in Parliament during this vital period. “Legal action to prevent the Prime Minister suspending Parliament has already been fast-tracked through the courts and we are now seeking an emergency hearing to prevent this undemocratic action.

A motion has been submitted to the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Credit: PA

“A no-deal Brexit would be catastrophic for Scotland and the UK, and we will do everything we can to stop Boris Johnson inflicting such hardship on the people. “The final say on Brexit should be handed back to the people.” The Good Law Project director, Jolyon Maugham QC, confirmed the motion had been filed. The group had already filed a petition to the Court of Session to stop Mr Johnson from being able to prorogue parliament. A judge has ordered that there should be a fast-track hearing in that case.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.