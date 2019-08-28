Dame Barbara Windsor urges people to sign dementia letter to Prime Minister

Dame Barbara Windsor has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “sort out” dementia care as she prepares to make a rare public appearance – delivering an open letter to 10 Downing Street. The Carry On and EastEnders actress was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014. The 82-year-old said: “My heart goes out to the many, many people who are really struggling to get the care they so desperately need.

“Please join us, and sign our letter – let’s do everything we can to sort this out.” The actress and her husband, Scott Mitchell, have called on people to sign the open letter to urge Mr Johnson to take action. Dame Barbara, best known as pub landlady Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders, plans to hand in the Alzheimer’s Society letter with her husband on September 2. They are among more than 50,000 people have now signed the letter.

Mr Mitchell, who has been meeting those affected by dementia, called on politicians to fix the “social care crisis”, calling it a “disgrace”. “It really seems this is the disease of punishment. Not only do people have to live with it and go through the terror and horror – and their loved ones caring for them do too, but on top of that they’ll say ‘ Let’s make it a bit more difficult’,” he said in a new video. “I genuinely feel for the people that have to give up their jobs and sell their homes, selling their parents’ homes that they have worked all their lives for. “And you do wonder, how did we get here? How did we get to a situation where there is so much disregard for people? “The conversation is getting much louder, and much broader, and they can’t ignore it. They can’t ignore what’s going on. It’s a disgrace. “We are calling on the public to help us end this injustice and sign our open letter that myself and Barbara will be delivering to the Prime Minister next week. This cannot go on any longer.”

Dame Barbara Windsor and husband Scott Mitchell Credit: Alzheimer’s Society/PA