Epstein: The problem that isn't going away for Prince Andrew

It meant that it was reported – once again – on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

But by saying in to the TV crews waiting outside that the Duke must "come clean" about what he knows about Jeffrey Epstein, Ms Roberts gave the story a new injection of oxygen.

Prince Andrew was not mentioned in court when Jeffrey Epstein ’s alleged victims spoke.

She made no new allegations. She did not accuse the Duke of York of any wrong doing.

When Virginia Roberts stood outside court on Tuesday and answered a question about Prince Andrew , nothing much changed from a legal perspective.

That is – and will remain – the problem for Buckingham Palace.

It’s the story which is refusing to go away.

Following Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide in prison, there will be no court case, so the allegations made against him won’t now be tested and scrutinised in the witness box.

And that’s why this story has the potential to run and run.

Palace sources I have spoken to privately admit they now fear the Epstein saga will become a "running sore".

So they will have to choose when and how to respond to any new developments.

When Prince Andrew felt the need to issue a personal statement – as he did on Saturday – it also pushed the story back onto the TV bulletins and back onto the newspaper front pages.

The Prince stated that he never witnessed nor suspected "any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to [Epstein’s] arrest".

He wanted to emphasise that he sympathised with "everyone who’s been affected".

He also maintains he does not remember ever meeting Virginia Roberts.

But the Prince has been damaged by his admission that he made a "mistake and an error" when he went to New York to see his then friend in 2010 after Epstein had been convicted of child pornography involving a minor.

That error of judgement will be a problem for the Prince as this story moves on, but it does not implicate him in any way in the allegations which led to Epstein’s arrest earlier this year.

So what happens next?