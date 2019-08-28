Government to ask Queen to suspend Parliament just weeks before Brexit deadline

Boris Johnson will ask the Queen to suspend Parliament. Credit: PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask the Queen to suspend Parliament just weeks before the Brexit deadline on October 31. The extended suspension comes just a week after MPs return from their summer recess. The suspension is intended for the Government to hold a Queen's Speech - laying out their plans - on 14 October. This means that Parliament will not sit for the majority of September and the first two weeks of October, curtailing time for a Brexit debate and meaning that MPs are unlikely to have time to pass any laws that could stop the Prime Minister taking the UK out of the EU without a deal on 31 October. Parliament would sit again after October 14, but this is just over two weeks ahead of the Brexit deadline.

Mr Johnson said: “We need new legislation, we’ve got to be bringing forward new and important bills and that’s why we are going to have a Queen’s speech and we are going to do it on October 14 and we have got to move ahead now with a new legislative programme.” The Downing Street announcement has already angered opposition MPs, who have labelled the move scandalous and undemocratic. Responding to criticism, Mr Johnson said: “If you look at what we are doing, we are bringing forward a new legislative programme on crime, on hospitals, making sure that we have the education funding that we need and there will be ample time on both sides of that crucial October 17 summit. “Ample time in Parliament for MPs to debate the EU to debate Brexit and all the other issues. Ample time.”

Number 10 insists MPs will only lose “a couple of days” debate, and will be able to debate Brexit as part of usual Queen’s Speech debate. The move comes a day after around 160 MPs joined a cross-party plan to stop a no-deal Brexit by “using whatever mechanism possible”.

The plan aims to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson forcing through no deal by shutting down Parliament and will see MPs "do whatever is necessary" to stop that happening. Senior opposition politicians including shadow chancellor John McDonnell, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, Plaid Cymru Commons leader Liz Saville Roberts, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas and Change UK leader Anna Soubry were at the meeting.

How have MPs reacted?

Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Tom Watson described the move as an 'affront to democracy'. Credit: PA

Tory MP Simon Hoare said: "This is not 'taking back control' it's certainly not respecting/restoring Parliamentary Sovereignty. "Rather it's an executive seeking to abuse one of its (perfectly proper) powers." Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson posted: "This action is an utterly scandalous affront to our democracy. We cannot let this happen." Senior Labour MP Yvette Cooper said: "Boris Johnson is trying to use the Queen to concentrate power in his own hands - this is a deeply dangerous and irresponsible way to govern." And fellow Labour former cabinet minister Ben Bradshaw said: "This would be a coup, plain and simple, against our parliamentary democracy and drag the monarch into an unprecedented constitutional crisis."

What does proroguing mean?

Boris Johnson insists there will be ample time to discuss Brexit. Credit: PA