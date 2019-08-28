Housing Crisis: What Next For The Elderly? Tonight

Now reporter Adrian Goldberg finds that there are also housing shortages for elderly people when he tries to find suitable accommodation for his 92-year-old mum Kitty.

Most experts agree we are in the midst of a housing crisis but much of the focus has been on building more homes for first time buyers.

Housing Crisis: What next for the Elderly?

Adrian and his siblings grew up in the same three bed council house that Kitty still lives in.

Kitty broke her hip earlier this year in a fall - it’s time for her to move into a place with more support.

But Adrian wants to make sure that she moves into a place that’s better for her. After all, she’ll be leaving a lot of memories behind.

And it would free up a 3 bedroom council house for one of the nearly 13,000 households on Birmingham Council’s waiting list.

Kitty is one of nearly 5,000 Brum tenants who have at least two empty bedrooms.

Finding the right place for Kitty is crucial, according to Dr James Brown at Aston Research Centre for Healthy Aging.

“Potentially, it's a huge decision in terms of her health outcomes. She's much more likely to maintain her independence, health, her happiness, her general wellbeing, in an environment that's supported.

“I think if you look at the traditional, sheltered accommodation, there often aren’t the facilities, or the resources, to support people.”

Bosses at Salix Homes in Salford agree that sheltered housing is not always the right choice nowadays.