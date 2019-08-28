Joe Biden says racism in US is institutional and ‘white man’s problem’

Racism in America is an institutional “white man’s problem visited on people of colour,” Joe Biden has said. The former vice president said the way to attack the issue is to defeat President Donald Trump and hold him responsible for deepening America’s racial divide. Taking aim at Mr Trump, Mr Biden said in an interview with a small group of reporters that a president’s words can “appeal to the worst damn instincts of human nature,” just as they can move markets or take a nation into war.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Biden is leading his Democratic challengers for the presidential nomination in almost all polls, largely because of the support of black voters. He has made appealing to them central to his candidacy and vowed to make maximising black and Latino turnout an “overwhelming focus” of his effort. “White folks are the reason we have institutional racism,” Mr Biden said. “There has always been racism in America. White supremacists have always existed, they still exist.” He said if he became president, it would “not be tolerated.” Turnout and enthusiasm among black voters will be critical for the Democratic nominee in trying to reclaim states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Biden emphasised a crossover appeal to both black voters and non-college-educated whites. To accentuate his appeal to black voters, Mr Biden said that he will advertise in black publications and engage with cultural institutions such as black churches, black fraternities and sororities and historically black colleges. “The bad news is I have a long record. The good news is I have a long record,” Mr Biden said when asked about his enduring support among black voters. “People know me – at least they think they know me. I think after all this time, I think they have a sense of what my character is, who I am.” “I’ve never, ever, ever in my entire life been in a circumstance where I’ve ever felt uncomfortable being in the black community,” he added, suggesting that his familiarity was not matched by many of his competitors.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.