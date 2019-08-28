- ITV Report
Mexico football team sets unwanted world record of longest top-flight streak without a win
A Mexican football team has picked up an unwanted record for the longest winless streak in any of the world's top flights.
Veracruz players looked dejected as the trudged off the pitch following their 5-0 hammering at home against Queretaro on Tuesday.
The "Tiburones Rojos", or red sharks, have now gone 33 games without a win in the Liga MX of Mexico, the country's top flight.
Veracruz won their last game against Tijuana in the seventh round of the Apertura in August 2018.
Their winless streak includes 25 losses and eight draws. The team has been coached by five different managers and avoided relegation after paying a $6m USD fine, a rule established in Mexico two years ago.
The Liga MX wants to expand from 18 to 20 teams, which allowed Veracruz to pay to keep its place in the league.
Mexico's former national team coach, Enrique Meza, has been tasked with turning the team's fortunes around but so far has suffered five losses and a draw this season.
Their torrid run means they have surpassed Derby County's 2007-2008 run of 32 top-flight games without a win.
That season, Derby finished 20th in the Premier League with just 11 points from 38 games, and just one win.