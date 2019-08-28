Mexico football team sets unwanted world record of longest top-flight streak without a win

A Mexican football team has picked up an unwanted record for the longest winless streak in any of the world's top flights.

Veracruz players looked dejected as the trudged off the pitch following their 5-0 hammering at home against Queretaro on Tuesday.

The "Tiburones Rojos", or red sharks, have now gone 33 games without a win in the Liga MX of Mexico, the country's top flight.