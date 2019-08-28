International search for missing teenager who flew from New York to London after 'texting older man'

Victoria Grabowski, from Queens, New York, boarded a plane from John F Kennedy Airport on Saturday. Credit: Family Handout /PA Wire

An international search is underway for a missing 16-year-old girl who flew from New York to the UK after reportedly exchanging texts with an older man. Victoria Grabowski, from Queens, New York, boarded a plane from John F Kennedy Airport on Saturday and arrived at the UK on Monday morning.

The girl's parents found texts which showed she had been talking with an older man in Britain, according to reports in the US. Victoria paid for her ticket in cash, although her parents are unclear how she got the money. British and American police are now working together to try and locate the teenager. A New York Police Department spokesman said: "She left JFK on Saturday morning and reached the UK on Monday morning. "We're working in conjunction with UK police, but unless she contacts us, we're not going to know too much more."