New car technology can be so annoying some drivers turn it off, report says

Alerts from new driver assist systems can be so annoying that some motorists are turning the features off, according to a new survey. The 2019 JD Power Tech Experience Index study also found that frustrated drivers may avoid the systems in future vehicle purchases. That is a problem for car makers who want to sell the technology and prepare people for fully automated vehicles, the company said.

“Automakers are spending lots of money on advanced technology development, but the constant alerts can confuse and frustrate drivers,” said Kristin Kolodge, JD Power’s director of human-machine interface. “The technology can’t come across as a nagging parent. No one wants to be constantly told they aren’t driving correctly.” Systems that keep vehicles centred or within their lanes were problematic for owners, the study found. An average of 23% of drivers with the systems view the alerts as annoying.

The results vary by brand, with up to 30% finding the alerts bothersome.

