New coating could be key in fighting hospital-acquired infections

A new antimicrobial coating could be the key to the fight against hospital-acquired infections, scientists say.

The substance can rapidly kill bacteria which cause some of the most common infections.

It is hoped that it could be used on surfaces such as toilet flush handles, bed rails and metal medical equipment.

The coating for steel was developed by researchers at the University of Birmingham, patented by University of Birmingham Enterprise, and will be commercialised by a new company, NitroPep, which is also the coating’s name.

Working with the Royal Centre for Defence Medicine and the Royal Navy, the scientists conducted a clinical trial which saw NitroPep applied to steel surfaces.

These included door handles, an operating theatre and part of a communal toilet on board a Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship.