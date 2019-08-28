More than 500,000 sign petition calling for parliament not to be suspended

More than 500,000 signatures have been added to a petition calling on parliament not to be prorogued. Credit: petition.parliament.uk

More than 500,000 signatures have been added to a petition calling on parliament not to be prorogued. The Queen has formally approved Boris Johnson's request to suspend parliament just weeks before the Brexit deadline. The extended suspension comes a week after MPs return from their summer recess and is intended for the government to hold the Queen's speech on October 14.

The timing of the Queen's Speech could deny parliament time to debate the possibility of a no-deal Brexit. Remain supporting MPs and peers have been sharing the petition on social media, urging voters to support the cause. Under parliamentary rules, petitions on the official parliamentary website which gain more than 100,000 signatures will be considered for debate.

The petition gathered very few signatures but the number of people signing it has jumped rapidly since Mr Johnson's request to prorogue parliament. Credit: PA