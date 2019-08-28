Ruth Davidson 'on verge of quitting' as Scottish Conservative leader

Ruth Davidson is reported to be on the verge of resigning as leader of the Scottish Conservatives.

It is anticipated the Scottish Tory leader, 40, will make the announcement on her future on Thursday, STV reports.

Her decision comes as the Queen approved Boris Johnson's request to suspend Parliament for five weeks, but STV understand Ms Davidson made her decision before Wednesday's announcement.

Ms Davidson has been leader of the Scottish Tory party for eight years, turning the Conservatives into the second largest party at Holyrood.