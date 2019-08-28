The demise of Bury shows why you can't put a price on football memories, writes Sports Editor Steve Scott

Bury fans, just as any other fan, have a deep emotional attachment to their club. Credit: PA

I remember the smell of cigar smoke and my hand being gripped uncomfortably tightly so I wouldn’t get lost in the chaos. It was 1974, Don Revie’s Leeds United were playing at Ashton Gate; I was very young and one of 39,000 in the crowd. I recall not being able to see much of the game, peering between shoulders of giant men. Giant men who shouted at the top of their voices from time to time. I’d never heard noise or felt tension like it. It was scary but intoxicating and I loved it. Memories of my first trip to watch Bristol City flashed through my mind late last night when an EFL email popped through, confirming that Bury FC were being kicked out of the League. I had been in the town myself only last week, speaking to desperate fans about what extinction would mean to them. The warning signs were, of course, obvious but historically football has made a habit of rescuing clubs at the 11th hour. Not this time.

Tickets for the weekend game which will never be played. Credit: PA

I’ve had some of my best moments at Ashton Gate. Not especially the football itself but the wider experience and the sense of community; the feeling of belonging and of shared emotions. Scattered among the disappointments there have been rushes of collective ecstasy, leading to that very un-British response of smiling or even talking to strangers. The most satisfying times have been the past 15 years or so since I’ve been going with my kids; mainly my son but on occasions with my daughter, too. There’s the walk to the stadium and that special feeling when you join up with others who are also buoyed by a fragile feeling of hope. I remember when he was 7, wearing a tiny replica shirt and absurdly large scarf, my son used to ask if he could stand next to the pitch during the warm-up to get closer to his heroes. Many of them were footballers whose careers never amounted to much but their names he can still recite at will. Supporting one club can expose a young mind to many values; among them loyalty, teamwork and dedication. It also nurtures the skill of managing hope and disappointment. All of them relevant lessons.

One of the many signs left at Bury's Gigg Lane home ground. Credit: PA