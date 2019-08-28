The demise of Bury shows why you can't put a price on football memories, writes Sports Editor Steve Scott
I remember the smell of cigar smoke and my hand being gripped uncomfortably tightly so I wouldn’t get lost in the chaos.
It was 1974, Don Revie’s Leeds United were playing at Ashton Gate; I was very young and one of 39,000 in the crowd.
I recall not being able to see much of the game, peering between shoulders of giant men.
Giant men who shouted at the top of their voices from time to time. I’d never heard noise or felt tension like it.
It was scary but intoxicating and I loved it.
Memories of my first trip to watch Bristol City flashed through my mind late last night when an EFL email popped through, confirming that Bury FC were being kicked out of the League.
I had been in the town myself only last week, speaking to desperate fans about what extinction would mean to them.
The warning signs were, of course, obvious but historically football has made a habit of rescuing clubs at the 11th hour. Not this time.
I’ve had some of my best moments at Ashton Gate. Not especially the football itself but the wider experience and the sense of community; the feeling of belonging and of shared emotions.
Scattered among the disappointments there have been rushes of collective ecstasy, leading to that very un-British response of smiling or even talking to strangers.
The most satisfying times have been the past 15 years or so since I’ve been going with my kids; mainly my son but on occasions with my daughter, too.
There’s the walk to the stadium and that special feeling when you join up with others who are also buoyed by a fragile feeling of hope.
I remember when he was 7, wearing a tiny replica shirt and absurdly large scarf, my son used to ask if he could stand next to the pitch during the warm-up to get closer to his heroes.
Many of them were footballers whose careers never amounted to much but their names he can still recite at will.
Supporting one club can expose a young mind to many values; among them loyalty, teamwork and dedication. It also nurtures the skill of managing hope and disappointment. All of them relevant lessons.
Over time, the pre-match burgers became pre-match beers and the analysis now is a little more sophisticated but essentially the experience hasn’t changed.
Whichever way the game goes, it never stops us wanting to go again. Bristol City has given me and him a lasting connection and a shared interest we may not have had otherwise.
My story is not unique.
It is replicated hundreds of thousands of times across England every week during the football season.
These days it’s not just a father and son thing, it’s daughter and dad, mum and daughter or maybe even a full family experience.
But it is very special and it’s what has occupied me most while contemplating the demise of Bury FC.
Yes, of course there is an essential forensic post-mortem to be done, there is blame to be apportioned and lessons to learn.
Yes, of course the EFL needs to consider urgently all manner of governance issues from a more stringent owners test to salary caps. Indeed, the whole model and how it encourages financial risk and glory-chasing needs serious surgery or Bury FC will certainly not be the only club to get football’s equivalent of the Black Spot.
But what’s transpired in one corner of North West England is a warning that goes way beyond what, until recently, played out in front of the Gigg Lane terraces. It extends further, too, than the many local businesses who’ve helped keep themselves afloat in the club’s slipstream.
It is a reminder that the biggest impact is felt by those who turn up week in week out. Players and owners come and go; the club’s supporters do not.
What was lost when the EFL guillotine fell was a catalyst for so much that is good and never appears in a balance sheet; essentially a memory machine for future fans, many of whom haven’t even been born.