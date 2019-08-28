Love Island contestant Theo Campbell loses sight in one eye after 'unfortunate' champagne cork accident

Love Island contestant Theo Campbell has lost sight in one eye after a champagne cork incident. Credit: Instagram/theo_campbell91

Love Island star Theo Campbell has lost sight in one eye after a champagne cork accident in Ibiza. The reality TV contestant said his eye was "split in half" after the "unfortunate accident" but said he was looking on the bright side of things. Campbell appeared in the 2017 series of the ITV2 dating show and said he was struck by a cork while on holiday in Ibiza. The 28-year-old posted a selfie on Instagram, alongside his girlfriend Kaz Crossley, who appeared on the 2018 series of Love Island.

The track athlete is pictured in a hospital bed, showing his heavily bandaged eye. He wrote: "Thanks for all the messages and support I've got over the last couple days they're all very much appreciated. "So year basically two eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I've lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half, who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me. "But I still have one eye left, looking at the bright side of things."

Campbell was on the 2017 series of Love Island. Credit: ITV

However he wrote later on Twitter he wants to believe he will get his eyesight back. "The doctors say it’s unlikely I’ll see properly again, they done a good job saving it as they said I might loose my whole eye to begin with," he wrote. "But I'm hopeful and don’t want to believe my eye is gone forever. Anything is possible."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.