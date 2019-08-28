Wayne Rooney breaks silence over tabloid story saying 'nothing happened with girl in Vancouver'

Wayne Rooney has broken his silence on the pictures the Sun ran on its front page. Credit: PA

Wayne Rooney has broken his silence following tabloid photographs which showed the footballer with a woman in a hotel lobby, saying "nothing happened." The Sun newspaper pictured the pair chatting in a hotel in Vancouver and reported the married footballer got into a lift with the woman, after a night out with his DC United teammates. However the 33-year-old has hit back at the story by posting a statement on his Twitter account. The former Manchester United footballer called the story a smear against him and "damaging to his family."

Wayne Rooney has denied he cheated on his wife, Coleen. Credit: PA

Rooney wrote: "Nothing happened between me and any girl on that night in Vancouver. "I did not enter the lift alone with the girl pictured in the hotel foyer. "The girl pictured in the club was simply one of many who innocently asked for autographs and pictures."

The 33-year-old says the pictures were taken by a freelance photographer who took the pictures without his knowledge or permission. "This whole story was a smear against me," he wrote. "It is damaging to my family and not something I am prepared to put up with." Rooney's statement has prompted a response from the Sun, in which the paper said "they stand by the accuracy of their story." "Ahead of publication, we alerted Mr. Rooney's team to the pictures and our intention to publish," the statement added. "We offered Mr. Rooney the chance to comment, which he declined."

Coleen pictured with her four sons in 2018. Credit: PA