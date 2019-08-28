Wednesday's weather: Cooler than in recent days with sunshine and scattered showers

Outbreaks of rain across southwest England and Wales, will slowly push northeastward into the Midlands and parts of northern England.

To the southeast it will be less hot but still mainly dry with some sunny spells.

However, to the northwest it will be cooler with sunshine and showers.

After the recent hot spells, temperatures will be notably lower for many, although highs could still reach 26 Celsius (79 F) in southeast England.