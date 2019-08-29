Acting Prime Minister: Mark Francois on losing his dad, his pre-Brexit epiphany and his controversial cut-throat gesture

The first guest to take power in the new series of the ITV News podcast Acting Prime Minister is Mark Francois.

As European Research Group deputy chairman, the Tory MP's profile has rocketed in recent years amid the ongoing Brexit drama.

So it was inevitable that his conversation with ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand would focus on the latest plot twists, as Mr Francois exclusively revealed the ERG would reject Boris Johnson's revised Brexit deal despite the prime minister's pledge to remove the controversial Northern Irish backstop.

However, the 54-year-old MP for Rayleigh and Wickford in Essex was happy to go 'off topic' and discuss his life before and outside politics, while also outlining his vision for the country if he gained the keys to Number 10.

Watch above or listen to the full episode to hear: