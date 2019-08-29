Beijing rebuffs army in Hong Kong as 1960s laws threaten freedoms

Chinese state media released video of troops preparing for the deployment.

In the dead of night, hundreds of Chinese armoured vehicles rolled into Hong Kong. After weeks of rhetoric from Beijing, the sight of mainland forces in the special administrative region will bring fear to many, but shock to few. The communist regime maintains the images of tanks crossing the border come from the routine rotation of troops - but for many it has double meaning. Three months after the protests started, they show little sign of slowing. Petrol bombs have replaced placards, violent clashes dominate the city's streets most weekends.

Chinese troops rolled in to Hong Kong under the cover of darkness.

Whilst the skirmishes don't tell the story of all the protests, they are what draw the attention of authorities - both domestically and across the border in mainland China. Chinese state media reported on the rotation as routine, an annual event happening for the 22nd time. In nearby Macau, which has similar status to Hong Kong, similar maneuvers were completed - albeit not under the auspices of protest.

Fear new laws could take freedom away from Hong Kong

Emergency laws were used in 1967 to quell protests - the same legislation could now be used again. Credit: ITN

The rotation comes amid growing fears the government in Hong Kong is poised to introduce emergency legislation, giving it unbridled power to quash the demonstrations. Pro-democracy lawmaker, Charles Mok, says doing so would be tantamount to martial law. "Some of us even look at it and say its given them even more power than they have in mainland China. In this particular situation they [could] establish a new law in order to deal with the current situation. "Obviously they are intending to use the law straight away to the maximum extent." Emergency laws were used in the 1960s to contain riots held during the British colonial era. Legislation dating back more than five decades gives the government authority to act without consultation. Under the broad laws, lawmakers could give police the remit to detain protesters. Controls at ports and transport hubs could be tightened, and the internet censored alongside communications services - much like in mainland China.

