Charities in drive to get people with long-term health conditions more active

Charities have launched a campaign to encourage millions of people with long-term health conditions to get active. An estimated one in four (15 million) people in England live with one or more long-term health conditions, such as diabetes, cancer, arthritis and Parkinson’s. They are twice as likely to be inactive, according to Sport England, despite evidence that even small amounts of activity can significantly improve overall health and well-being. Fifteen health and social care charities have come together to launch the We Are Undefeatable campaign, which is also backed by National Lottery funding from Sport England.

It will aim to “inspire, reassure and support” people to be active by highlighting the personal journeys of others with long-term conditions. Juliet Bouverie, chief executive of the Stroke Association and lead campaign spokeswoman, said: “Whether you lose your breath from playing with the grandchildren or going for a brisk walk, this campaign is about enjoying being active on the good days and getting through the bad. “As this survey shows, people want to be more active because it improves their mood and well-being. “I’m hugely excited about helping more people living with a health condition feel that physical activity is possible, with lots of ideas about the ways that you can keep moving.” It comes as a survey of more than 1,300 people found that over two-thirds (69%) of those living with long-term health conditions would like to be more active. The August survey, by DJS Research, found that more than a third (36%) said a lack of energy was the main reason they did not increase their physical activity, while 28% said it was difficult to commit to a routine due to the unpredictable nature of their illness.

