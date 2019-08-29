Venomous snake on the loose in Germany as residents urged to shut windows and doors

Residents have been told to keep their doors and windows closed, while the snake is on the loose. Credit: AP

An escaped cobra is on the loose in a city in western Germany, and authorities are desperately trying to track it down. Residents within a 500-yard radius are being urged to keep their doors and windows closed and officials have laid down two-sided sticky tape to stop the reptile. The 4.6 foot-long cobra escaped from an apartment in Herne on Sunday, after being spotted in a hallway.

The roughly 4.6-foot long cobra escaped from an apartment on Sunday [stock photo].

Four buildings within the apartment block were evacuated as a precaution and residents were forced to stay with family, friends and at a city shelter. Herne Mayor Frank Dudda said: "We are trying everything to reinstate security so that people can return to their apartments." Officials sprinkled flour in the building in hopes that the snake would leave a trail. Police said on Monday that the cobra's whereabouts are still unknown. The snake is believed to be in the cellar, but people have been warned to avoid walking through high grass.

Officials believe the snake is still in the cellar of a block of apartments. Credit: AP