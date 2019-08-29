Discovery of 3.8 million-year-old skull sheds new light on human evolution

The discovery of 3.8 million-year-old skull has been hailed a "game changer" in understanding how humans evolved.

Scientists says they found what is a remarkably complete cranium of an early human ancestor at the Woranso-Mille palaeontological site in Ethopia.

Despite its small size, it is likely to be an adult male, researchers say.

The fossil is an extremely rare find, representing early human ancestors from a time interval between 4.1 and 3.6 million years ago.

The cranium is the first of its kind to be found from its species, Australopithecus anamensis.