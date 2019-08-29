Fire rips through lorry trailers at kitchen appliance factory

A raging fire has torn through lorry trailers at a kitchen appliance factory in Peterborough, sending large clouds of thick black smoke over the city. Around 50 firefighters are working to bring the blaze under control at the Whirlpool UK headquarters in Shrewsbury Avenue, with up to 40 trailers ablaze. Witnesses reported hearing explosions as billowing torrents of dark smoke were visible for miles across the city after the blaze broke out shortly before 7pm on Thursday. There are no reported casualties and residents were warned to keep their doors and windows closed, emergency services said.

The fire affected up to 40 trailers at the site Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service/PA

Amy Price, 45, told the PA news agency: “I heard multiple explosions and several car alarms going off. “As soon as I got outside I could see the thick acrid smoke with ash falling nearby … the smell was just disgusting. “There were continuous streams of ambulances, fire appliances, investigation units and incident support units in attendance. “It appeared that 15 or so lorries had blown up in the lorry park.” She added that parents were trying to collect their children from a nearby gymnastics club as police cordoned off and evacuated the immediate area.

