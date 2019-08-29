Go Compare advert draws complaints over 'insensitive' car crash scene

Insurance search engine Go Compare is facing criticism and a series of complaints over its latest advert, which features a car crashing into a tree.

The firm, known for its commercials featuring a tenor singing the brand's name, shows the vehicle hitting a fallen tree at speed before flipping over.

The brand's ambassadorial opera singer then crawls from the upturned car, singing "Go Compare".

The advert has attracted criticism from road safety charity Brake!, which called it "a serious misjudgement" and it claimed "trivialises" the deaths of people on British roads.

Figures previously published by the AA indicate one in twelve road deaths are connected to fallen trees.