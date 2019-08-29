Gunman told police ‘just shoot me’ after firing shots in armed stand-off

A gunman told armed police “just shoot me, just shoot me” after firing shots at officers in a tense stand-off, according to a witness.

The man, described as bald, topless and with tattoos, surrendered after shooting at armed officers during an hour-long incident in Swindon on Wednesday evening.

Drinkers were locked in nearby pubs as the incident unfolded in the Lower Stratton area of the town.

Wiltshire Police said no-one was injured and a 31-year-old local man was arrested.

One witness, who did not wish to be named, posted a video of an officer shouting “come to the window with nothing in your hands”.

He told the PA news agency it happened on Darling Close, saying: “I heard loud bangs and thought someone had fireworks going off.

“But I had my window open and I heard ‘stop, armed police’ so I ran to my window I saw around six officers with shields and guns behind cars with torches pointed to his windows.

“I saw the guy at the window put a pistol or something out and then it flashed. That happened two times. Then his window smashed.