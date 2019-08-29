Ken Clarke would vote down government and be caretaker PM 'if sensible people think it's a sensible idea'

Tory grandee Ken Clarke has said he would volunteer himself as leader of a caretaker government in order to stop a no-deal Brexit and he would vote against Boris Johnson in a vote of no confidence.

The Father of the House, who has been touted as a potential temporary prime minister, told ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand he would lead the anti-no-deal administration if "if sensible people thought that was a sensible idea".

He claimed the suggestion was silly but said he would do it, "if it was necessary to get us to a more sensible outcome of the present crisis".

He labelled Mr Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament as "extraordinary" and said he'd vote down the government in a vote of no confidence if it is the only way to stop the "disaster of a no-deal Brexit".

However he said the best way to block no deal is through legislation, a route he believes has a "chance" of succeeding.

He said: "I personally think it is possible, yes, I think it could well happen - genuinely."

He said the biggest challenge to succeeding is "organising this cross-party consensus that we've failed to achieve so far, and also maintaining the courage of all those MPs who want to defy the party whip."