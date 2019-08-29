Unseen photos to go on show to mark 25th anniversary of Oasis album Definitely Maybe

Music photographer Michael Spencer Jones shot the Definitely Maybe album cover and was given unparalleled access to Oasis before their world tour in the late 90s. Credit: © Michael Spencer Jones

Previously unseen photographs of Oasis will be shown at an exhibition to mark 25 years since their album Definitely Maybe was released. The images will give fans an insight into what life was like for the British band before they burst onto the world's music scene.

Liam and Noel Gallagher sat together by empty beer cans in one of the photographs. Credit: © Michael Spencer Jones

The images will give fans an insight into what life was like for the British band Credit: © Michael Spencer Jones

Liam and Noel Gallagher are crouched down together in one of the photos, surrounded by beer cans, cigarettes and vodka bottles, while black-and-white images show the band rehearsing together. Definitely Maybe was released on August 29, 1994, and propelled Oasis into super-stardom both in the UK and abroad.

Noel and Liam Gallagher in what appears to be a dressing room with food in front of them. Credit: © Michael Spencer Jones

Music photographer Michael Spencer Jones shot the Definitely Maybe album cover and was given unparalleled access to Oasis before their world tour in the late 90s. He said: "I hope this exhibition gives fans a chance to pause and reflect and look back upon a time when the face and image of Britain was being revolutionised from below.”

One of the photographs which is similar to the image used for the album cover for Definitely Maybe, shot by Michael Spencer Jones. Credit: © Michael Spencer Jones