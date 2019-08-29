- ITV Report
Unseen photos to go on show to mark 25th anniversary of Oasis album Definitely Maybe
Previously unseen photographs of Oasis will be shown at an exhibition to mark 25 years since their album Definitely Maybe was released.
The images will give fans an insight into what life was like for the British band before they burst onto the world's music scene.
Liam and Noel Gallagher are crouched down together in one of the photos, surrounded by beer cans, cigarettes and vodka bottles, while black-and-white images show the band rehearsing together.
Definitely Maybe was released on August 29, 1994, and propelled Oasis into super-stardom both in the UK and abroad.
Music photographer Michael Spencer Jones shot the Definitely Maybe album cover and was given unparalleled access to Oasis before their world tour in the late 90s.
He said: "I hope this exhibition gives fans a chance to pause and reflect and look back upon a time when the face and image of Britain was being revolutionised from below.”
The exhibition will be held in h Club, in London, and will run from November 23, 2019 to January 12, 2020.