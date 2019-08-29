Backlash grows at Boris Johnson's plan to suspend Parliament but Rees-Mogg dismisses outrage as ‘phoney’

Boris Johnson's plans have sparked a storm of protest. Credit: PA

The backlash at Boris Johnson's plan to suspend Parliament has been gathering traction. While Cabinet ministers were on the offensive trying to convince those denouncing the move as anti-democratic that it was following precedent, other senior members of the party were quitting. Scottish leader Ruth Davidson announced she was resigning, citing mainly personal reasons but also adding: “I have not hidden the conflict I’ve felt over Brexit." And, Lord Young, the government whip in the Lords, also quit, saying: “I am very unhappy at the timing and length of the prorogation", adding that it risks "undermining the fundamental role of Parliament”. The prime minister's move, which takes effect from around September 10, sparked a series of protests up and down the country and brought a storm of noise from Opposition leaders.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

However, Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg, on Thursday described the outrage as “phoney”. The leading Brexiteer and Johnson ally also hit back at Commons Speaker John Bercow’s intervention on the decision to prorogue Parliament, saying it was “not constitutional” for him to speak out in such a way. Mr Rees-Mogg insisted the move to prorogue Parliament for almost four weeks was not undemocratic and "fully in line with the constitution".

He said: “I think the outrage is phoney and it is created by people who don’t want us to leave the European Union and are trying very hard to overturn the referendum result and don’t want the benefits of leaving the European Union.” He added: “Parliament wasn’t going to be sitting for most of this time anyway. This is completely constitutional and proper.” Tory grandee Ken Clarke - who has set his stall out to block a no-deal Brexit - again said he would be willing to work with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and to do “anything necessary to avoid the country making the childish mistake of crashing out with no deal”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

But Michael Gove, one-time leadership rival and now Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, dodged a question about the row, instead focusing on the Queen's Speech which would introduce a raft of new legislation that he said was desperately needed.

Mr Rees-Mogg led the Government’s defence of the prorogation as Labour and opposition parties vowed to press ahead with attempts to block a no-deal Brexit using legislation despite the decision to suspend Parliament for more than a month before the October 31 exit deadline. Shadow international trade secretary Barry Gardiner said: “It is going to be extremely difficult. That’s why the Government is disingenuous to say this is not about trying to stop us doing that. “We will be seeking measures on Monday to try and have what is known as a Standing Order Section 24 debate. We will seek to try and put through the appropriate legislation in this constrained timetable that the Government has now put before us.

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg. Credit: Yui Mok/PA

“Downing Street is lying when it claims this is about the conference recess. If he wanted to get on with his domestic agenda, he would in fact be having a shorter period of prorogation.” Thousands of people rallied for hours outside Parliament on Wednesday night, and there were smaller demonstrations in other towns and cities as Remainers reacted to the prorogation announcement. More than 1.2 million people have also signed a petition calling on Mr Johnson not to suspend Parliament.

Police talking to protesters outside Downing Street on Wednesday. Credit: Amina Malik/PA

And some Conservative MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit joined the chorus of disapproval as lawyers prepared legal challenges to the move in the English and Scottish courts. Mr Johnson said on Wednesday that he wanted to prorogue Parliament in order to bring the current record-breaking session to a close in order to bring forward his Government’s new legislative agenda.

Countdown to leaving. Credit: PA Graphics