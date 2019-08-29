Teenage boy named after admitting murder of Chippenham schoolgirl Ellie Gould, 17

Thomas Griffiths pleaded guilty to Ellie Gould. Credit: PA/Wiltshire Police

A teenager who admitted murdering schoolgirl Ellie Gould in her own home has been named. Thomas Griffiths, 17, pleaded guilty to murder on Thursday morning as he appeared in Bristol Crown Court. He was arrested shortly after Wiltshire Police were called to Ellie's family home in Calne at 3.15pm on May 3. Ellie, an A-level student at Hardenhuish School in Chippenham, was found stabbed to death at her home. Reporting restrictions typically in place to protect the identity of criminals under-18 were lifted by Judge Peter Blair QC.

Griffiths admitted murdering 'kind, caring' schoolgirl Ellie Gould in Calne, Wiltshire, on May 3. Credit: Wiltshire Police/PA

During the hearing, Judge Blair said Griffiths had committed an "extremely grave crime". He ruled that it was “appropriate, reasonable and proportionate” for him to lift the order and allow for Griffiths’ identity to be made public. Griffiths, of Derry Hill, Wiltshire, spoke only to confirm his name and reply “guilty” when the murder charge was read to him. He will be sentenced on November 8.

Ellie Gould was described as a horse-liver by her family. Credit: Wiltshire Police/PA

Temporary detective chief inspector Jim Taylor said after Thursday's hearing: “Ellie was murdered as a result of a violent attack. “Ellie was in her first year of sixth form and was looking forward to the next steps in her education. “Her parents have told me that she was considering a career in the police and had been looking into attending university. “The options available to Ellie were endless but her hopes and dreams will now sadly never be realised.” Officers were quickly able to identify and arrest Griffiths shortly after Ellie was murdered, he added. Griffiths initially denied having seen Ellie on the day or days near her death. Mr Taylor added: "While I am pleased that Ellie’s family will not have to endure a lengthy trial process in court which would have caused them further distress, I know just how difficult this whole period has been for them.

A police forensic vehicle on Springfield Drive, Calne, after the murder of Ellie Gould. Credit: Claire Hayhurst/PA