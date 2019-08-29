UK Weather Forecast: Dry with sunshine across much of England and Wales tomorrow. The north will be windy with rain.

Staying windy with further outbreaks of rain across Scotland and Northern Ireland tonight, the rain becoming more persistent by dawn. Mostly dry elsewhere, with clear spells across the south and east and a risk of some fog patches here by the morning.

Tomorrow we see a north-south split. Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northern England and North Wales will stay on the cloudy side, windy with spells rain throughout the day. The rain across southwest Scotland in particular will be heavy through Friday afternoon, with high rainfall totals and the risk of flooding. Further south staying dry with sunny spells. Warm in the southeast, but cooler in the northwest.