Volunteers repair giant chalk man on Dorset hillside

Volunteers are gathering in a picturesque Dorset village to help restore its most famous resident - a 60 metre tall giant.

Cerne Abbas' chalk man has loomed over the village for time for centuries, possibly as far back as the Iron Age.

But more than a decade since his last spruce, the figure is beginning to look a little jaded.

Weeds have begun to blur his once striking outline; the white of his chalk, which makes him visible for miles around, has begun to fade.

The giant sits on a steep slope, meaning rainwater slowly erodes his outline, but also providing a challenge for those working to repair him.