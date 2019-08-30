American B2 stealth bomber joined by RAF F35s in flight over Britain as part of USAF deployment to Europe

American B2 bomber with two British F35s fly over the White Cliffs of Dover. Credit: RAF

By ITV News Wales & West of England Correspondent Rupert Evelyn

Two British F35s and an American B2 bomber wing-to-wing for the first time. Invisible to radar, they usually operate out of sight, capable of striking an enemy target without warning. ITV News was given exclusive access to an American Air Force refuelling tanker. Such is the sensitivity around the stealth bomber that the in-air filming had to be done by a US military camera team.

Just 10 feet apart while they refuel, this is precision flying and it's dangerous. It’s unnerving, especially if, like me, you are used to commercial flying where planes go out of their way to keep apart. Three B2 bombers have been deployed for two months to RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. It’s the longest amount of time they’ve ever been here in the UK - and they come with a message. They won’t name Russia specifically, but when talking about “malign” forces in the region it is clear who they mean.

The B2 bomber flanked by two RAF F35s. Credit: RAF