Boris Johnson anxious Parliament will 'undermine' UK's ability to gain a Brexit deal

Boris Johnson has said he is anxious MPs in Parliament may "undermine" the UK's ability to strike a Brexit deal with the EU, claiming there is now "movement" in his negotiations.

He told ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener: "My anxiety is that stuff going on in Parliament can actually undermine the UK's negotiating position".

"There is movement under the keel," he said, adding: "It's therefore vital that our EU friends don't constantly think at the back of their minds, hmm, this thing could be blocked in Parliament, Brexit could be thwarted."

The prime minister called for both the UK and EU to intensify efforts as further protests were planned over his move to prorogue Parliament for more than a month in the run-up to Brexit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "What I want to do now, which is I think what most people in this country want the Government to do, is get on and try and get an agreement but, if we can't get an agreement, get ready to come out anyway.

"It's by getting ready to come out anyway that we have greatly strengthened our position with our friends and partners in the EU, because they see that we are serious."

His comments come as Opposition MPs plan how they can block a no deal Brexit and courts prepare to hear cases aimed at stopping the suspension of Parliament.